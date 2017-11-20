South Caucasus Pipeline expenditures decreased by 16%

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the first three quarters of 2017, SCP spent more than $21 million in operating expenditure and $636 million in capital expenditure.

Report informs referring to the report of BP-Azerbaijan, on behalf of its partners.

In the first nine months of this year, the volume of pipeline expenditures was 16% lower than the same period last year.

It was noted that during the first three quarters of the year, the SCP's daily average power transmission was about 20.1 million. cubic meters of gas.

Notably, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006, it deliveries "Shah Deniz" gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP, as technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities, and SOCAR as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operations.

The SCP shareholders are: BP (28.8%), AzSCP (10%), SGC Midstream (6.7%), Petronas (15.5%), Lukoil (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).