IDF strikes Iran's only submarine research center
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 15:38
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a strike on Iran's submarine research center in Isfahan.
Report informs, citing the IDF press office, that the facility is Iran's only site responsible for designing and developing submarines and support systems for the Iranian Navy. The center also produces various models of unmanned aerial vehicles.
"The strike, carried out Tuesday, March 24, will significantly limit Iran's ability to produce new and modern submarines and to upgrade its existing fleet," the IDF statement said. "The IDF will continue targeting Iran's military industry to undermine its production capabilities."
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