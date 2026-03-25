Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF strikes Iran's only submarine research center

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 15:38
    IDF strikes Iran's only submarine research center

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a strike on Iran's submarine research center in Isfahan.

    Report informs, citing the IDF press office, that the facility is Iran's only site responsible for designing and developing submarines and support systems for the Iranian Navy. The center also produces various models of unmanned aerial vehicles.

    "The strike, carried out Tuesday, March 24, will significantly limit Iran's ability to produce new and modern submarines and to upgrade its existing fleet," the IDF statement said. "The IDF will continue targeting Iran's military industry to undermine its production capabilities."

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iran submarine research center US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İsrail İranın yeganə sualtı tədqiqat mərkəzinə zərbə endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес удар по единственному в Иране подводному исследовательскому центру

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