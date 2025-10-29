SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. Petersburg
Energy
- 29 October, 2025
- 16:50
Rovshan Najaf, President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), held a meeting with Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of Russia's Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Report informs, citing the Russian company.
According to Gazprom, the parties discussed possible areas of mutual cooperation.
