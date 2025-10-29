Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. Petersburg

    Rovshan Najaf, President of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), held a meeting with Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Board of Russia's Gazprom, in St. Petersburg, Report informs, citing the Russian company.

    According to Gazprom, the parties discussed possible areas of mutual cooperation.

    SOCAR və "Qazprom" qarşılıqlı fəaliyyətin mümkün istiqamətlərini müzakirə edib
    SOCAR и Газпром обсудили возможные направления взаимодействия

