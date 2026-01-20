Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    Energy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:20
    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the US company Honeywell have engaged in discussions about the acceleration of the energy transition, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, we had a productive meeting with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. During the meeting, we discussed how advanced technologies, digitalization, and innovation can accelerate the energy transition and enhance efficiency across the energy value chain. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other issues of mutual interest," reads the post.

    SOCAR Honeywell Rovshan Najaf Vimal Kapur World Economic Forum
    SOCAR ABŞ şirkəti ilə enerji keçidinin sürətləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    SOCAR обсудила с американской компанией ускорение энергетического перехода

    Latest News

    17:39

    Fitch: Azerbaijan improves governance indicators

    Finance
    17:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    Other
    17:35

    JPM Analytics reviews: Support and assistance at all stages of trading

    Business
    17:29

    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    Energy
    17:29

    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:20

    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    Energy
    17:09

    President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticism

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honor

    Foreign policy
    17:01

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed