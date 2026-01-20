SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the US company Honeywell have engaged in discussions about the acceleration of the energy transition, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the World Economic Forum 2026, we had a productive meeting with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. During the meeting, we discussed how advanced technologies, digitalization, and innovation can accelerate the energy transition and enhance efficiency across the energy value chain. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on sustainability, renewable energy, human capital development, and other issues of mutual interest," reads the post.