    Energy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 14:24
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Gozlukorpu' Hydroelectric Power Plant in Aghdara district

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the "Gozlukorpu" Hydroelectric Power Plant located in the village of Gozlukorpu in the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

