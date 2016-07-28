Petkim Holding declares changing of its Director General

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Sadettin Korkut, Director General and member of the Board of Directors of Petkim Holding petrochemical complex, major share of which owned by the State Oil Company Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has been dismissed yesterday.

Report was told at the SOCAR.

According to the information, Anar Mammadov, Executive Director of SOCAR subsidiary in Greece (SOCAR Greece) has substituted S.Korkut.

Today at 12:00 pm local time, Anar Mammadov will be presented to Petkim Holding staff.

Notably, earlier, Anar Mammadov has served as SOCAR Energy Greece Executive Director. He has been working in this post since 2014. Before working at SOCAR Energy Greece company, A.Mammadov served as chief executive officer at SOCAR Georgia Gas Ltd, Arxiel Carbonexis Ltd, as well as regional director at Millio International Ltd. A.Mammadov studied at the Faculty of Law of Baku State University and Oxford University College of Petroleum Studies.