Petkim announces its 2025 foreign sales volumes

Last year, the Turkish investment of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Petkim Petrokimya Holding, carried out foreign sales amounting to 38 billion Turkish lira, the company told Report.

During the reporting year, the company's total investment amounted to 5.2 billion lira.

The company emphasized that in 2025 it had directed its sales mainly toward customers operating in the domestic market, thereby supporting the supply of raw material needs of many sectors-especially the manufacturing industry-from within the country. It added that its product portfolio included 19 main commercial products, and the revenue generated from these sales amounted to 26.3 billion lira. The company underlined that this structure, based on a broad customer base and product diversity, had contributed to increasing revenue diversification and forming a more resilient financial structure against economic fluctuations.

During the same period, the company carried out 18 billion lira in direct exports and 20 billion lira in transit exports, totaling 38 billion lira in foreign sales. The company stated that its activities oriented toward international markets had strengthened its position in global markets and that it had continued to support macroeconomic stability through the inflow of foreign currency into the Türkiye economy.

According to the information, during the reporting period the company's net sales revenue amounted to 89 billion lira.

Over the year, the total sales volume was recorded at 2.1 million tons. Of this, 773,797 tons accounted for solid products, while 1,326,511 tons accounted for liquid products. The company's sales revenue from commercial products amounted to 26.3 billion lira. In 2025, investment expenditures totaled 5.2 billion lira.

Regarding financial results, the company recorded a net profit of 14 billion 10 million 326 thousand lira in 2023, whereas it recorded a net loss of 8 billion 892 million 542 thousand lira in 2024 and a net loss of 10 billion 259 million 752 thousand lira in 2025.

At the same time, the company's total assets showed a declining trend. Specifically, assets decreased from 181 billion 25 million 575 thousand lira in 2023 to 161 billion 703 million 710 thousand lira in 2024, and to 151 billion 331 million 860 thousand lira in 2025.

SOCAR Türkiye Enerji owns the controlling stake (51%) in Petkim Petrokimya Holding. Founded on April 3, 1965, Petkim Petrokimya Holding is a leading petrochemical complex in Türkiye.