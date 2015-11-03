 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nobel Oil opens 80-90 fueling stations in Romania

    Nobel Oil in the next month will open its first fueling station in Romania

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani company Nobel Oil in the next month will open its first fueling station (CTM) in Romania. 

    Report informs referring to the foreign media, the first CTM will be located in the city of Iasi in eastern Romania.

    The company plans to open the next fueling station in Constanta.

    In general, for 5 years, the company plans to open 80-90 CTM in Romania. Romania will become the first country in which Nobel Oil to place its assets in the field of fuel supply.

    Nobel Oil will carry out activities in country through its subsidiary Nobel Oil Downstream Romania. John Long supervises the subsidiary. 

    The company Nobel Oil Downstream Romania registered in Romania in September 2014.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi