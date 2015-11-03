Nobel Oil opens 80-90 fueling stations in Romania

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani company Nobel Oil in the next month will open its first fueling station (CTM) in Romania.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the first CTM will be located in the city of Iasi in eastern Romania.

The company plans to open the next fueling station in Constanta.

In general, for 5 years, the company plans to open 80-90 CTM in Romania. Romania will become the first country in which Nobel Oil to place its assets in the field of fuel supply.

Nobel Oil will carry out activities in country through its subsidiary Nobel Oil Downstream Romania. John Long supervises the subsidiary.

The company Nobel Oil Downstream Romania registered in Romania in September 2014.