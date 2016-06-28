 Top
    Hungary interested in projects realizing in Azerbaijan

    SOCAR Deputy Vice-President: I think that the talks will continue

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian company MOL is interested in projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, it was stated by the Deputy Vice-President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on Investments and Marketing Vitali Baylarbayov: "However, any opinion in this regard has not been announced yet."

    "They did not specify to what exactly the project they show an interest. I believe that the negotiations will continue. They should keen to continuation of talks", said the SOCAR representative.

