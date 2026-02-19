Deputy minister: Azerbaijan advancing private investment in green energy

In recent years, significant steps have been taken in Azerbaijan to attract private investment in the use of renewable energy, Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said, Report informs, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

Soltanov made the remark during another meeting of the Commission established by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1673 dated December 5, 2019, on additional measures for the implementation of projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources.

Soltanov noted the successfully implemented projects related to renewable energy and emphasized the role of green energy in strengthening the energy security of our country and increasing its export potential.

It was noted that in recent years, important steps have been taken to attract private investment in this area, cooperation with international partners has been expanded, and as a result, a number of large-scale projects have been successfully implemented.

During the meeting, the Secretariat of the Commission made a presentation on the work done and future plans for renewable energy projects in 2025. It was noted that strategically important projects such as Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, with a capacity of 240 MW and Garadagh Solar Power Plant, with a capacity of 230 MW, played an important role in increasing the share of renewable sources in the country's energy balance.

At the same time, reports on the activities carried out in the directions of green energy corridors and green energy zones, the progress of work and future prospects were heard. It was noted that the implemented projects make an important contribution to attracting additional investments to the country, creating new jobs and sustainable development of the regions.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerenergy OJSC Rustam Gasimov informed about the current situation related to the connection of power plants to the electric power grids on renewable energy projects and brought to the attention the work done to strengthen the network infrastructure.

At the end, decisions were made on the tasks set before the next meeting.

The representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources, Defense, Economy, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, SOCAR, Azerenergy OJSC, Azerishiq OJSC, Central Bank, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, State Customs Committee and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) attended at the meeting.