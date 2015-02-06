​Bulgarian Energy Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova to visit Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the Bulgarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the visit of the Bulgarian Minister is planned on February 12.

The main purpose of Mrs. Petkova's visit is the participation in a meeting on Southern Gas Corridor.

The first meeting of the Advisory Board of Southern Gas Corridor is planned to be held in February 2015 in Baku. The specific recommendations for the implementation of the project will be featured at the meeting.