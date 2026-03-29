Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Pakistan hosts top Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian diplomats over war in Iran

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 12:54
    Pakistan hosts top Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian diplomats over war in Iran

    Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye have gathered in Islamabad for two-day talks with their Pakistani counterpart on the US-Israel war on Iran, seeking to de-escalate the conflict, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The talks on Sunday and Monday are being led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who announced late on Saturday that Iran had allowed "20 more ships" under the Pakistani flag, or two ships daily, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said on Saturday that he had a "detailed telephone conversation with my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran earlier today, lasting over one hour", as part of preparations for the Islamabad talks.

    Muhammad Ishaq Dar Shehbaz Sharif US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Photo
    İslamabadda İran böhranı ilə bağlı danışıqlar başlayır
    Photo
    В Исламабаде стартуют переговоры по кризису вокруг Ирана

    Latest News

    13:57

    Zelenskyy: Russia shows no signs of slowing war effort

    Other countries
    13:40

    Iranian speaker Ghalibaf says US planning 'secret' ground invasion

    Other countries
    13:13

    Qatari television network says Tehran office damaged in strike

    Region
    12:54
    Photo

    Pakistan hosts top Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian diplomats over war in Iran

    Other countries
    12:28

    Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win

    Individual sports
    12:07

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:53

    North Korea's Kim inspects solid-fuel engine, new tank

    Other countries
    11:29

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

    Formula 1
    11:08
    Photo
    Video

    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    Incident
    All News Feed