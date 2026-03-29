Pakistan hosts top Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian diplomats over war in Iran
Other countries
- 29 March, 2026
- 12:54
Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye have gathered in Islamabad for two-day talks with their Pakistani counterpart on the US-Israel war on Iran, seeking to de-escalate the conflict, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The talks on Sunday and Monday are being led by Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who announced late on Saturday that Iran had allowed "20 more ships" under the Pakistani flag, or two ships daily, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said on Saturday that he had a "detailed telephone conversation with my brother President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran earlier today, lasting over one hour", as part of preparations for the Islamabad talks.
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