Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss strikes, urge regional de-escalation

A telephone conversation took place between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Report informs via Iranian media.

The strikes by the US and Israel against Iran were discussed during the conversation.

"Regional countries and the international community must protest against the illegal attacks by the US and Israel and their actions that violate international law norms," Araghchi stated.

Dar condemned the military aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity:

"We are making efforts to stop the war. The quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad is also aimed at this."

Pakistan's foreign minister expressed hope that through the efforts of regional countries, the war would be immediately stopped and security and stability would return to the region.

Two-day talks on de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the situation around Iran have begun in Islamabad with the participation of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Türkiye, and several other countries.