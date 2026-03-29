Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Maduro issues first message from US custody after January abduction

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 15:19
    Maduro issues first message from US custody after January abduction

    Deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have spoken publicly for the first time since their abduction by US forces, describing themselves as "steadfast" and "serene" in a message posted from detention, Report informs via TRT World.

    The couple, held for nearly three months at a federal jail in Brooklyn, said they were drawing strength from supporters after a dramatic January raid that saw them taken from Caracas and flown to the United States to face criminal charges.

    "We are well, steadfast, serene and in constant prayer," the message read, posted to Maduro's social media account, though it was unclear who shared it on their behalf.

    Since their abduction, Maduro and Flores have reportedly had no direct access to the internet or news, relying instead on limited phone calls with family and lawyers.

    A source close to the Venezuelan government said Maduro spends time reading the Bible and is still referred to as "president" by some fellow detainees inside the Metropolitan Detention Center.

    His son, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, has said publicly that his father remains calm and physically active despite the conditions.

    Nicolas Maduro Venezuelan President Cilia Flores
    Maduro ilk dəfə həbsxanadan Venesuela xalqına müraciət edib
    Мадуро впервые обратился к венесуэльскому народу из тюрьмы

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