Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Zelenskyy: Russia shows no signs of slowing war effort

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 13:57
    Zelenskyy: Russia shows no signs of slowing war effort

    Russia is not slowing the pace of the war against Ukraine, and at the same time, is openly investing in the prolongation of another conflict that leads to the disruption of global stability, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on his Telegram channel.

    "Just this week alone, the Russian Armed Forces have deployed more than 3,000 strike drones against our cities and communities, a significant portion of which are Shaheds, as well as more than 1,450 guided aerial bombs and over 40 missiles of various types. The Russians are not slowing the pace of the war against our state and our people, and at the same time, they are openly investing in the prolongation of another war that leads to the disruption of global stability," the post stated.

    According to Zelenskyy, the strikes on Ukrainian territory are carried out with essentially the same strike drones that are used to hit countries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

    He noted that military conflicts lead to the disruption of the stability of world markets and the blockage of sea routes, and called on countries of the region to cooperate in the field of weapons production in order to strengthen security.

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