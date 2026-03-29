Azerbaijani referee-inspector Babak Guliyev receives another UEFA appointment
Football
- 29 March, 2026
- 15:42
Azerbaijani International referee-inspector Babak Guliyev has received an appointment from UEFA, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
He will serve as the referee-inspector for the Romania – San Marino match to be held on March 31 within the framework of the qualifying stage of the U21 European Championship.
The Group A match will take place at the Eugen Popescu stadium located in the city of Târgoviște.
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