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    Azerbaijani referee-inspector Babak Guliyev receives another UEFA appointment

    Football
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 15:42
    Azerbaijani referee-inspector Babak Guliyev receives another UEFA appointment

    Azerbaijani International referee-inspector Babak Guliyev has received an appointment from UEFA, Report informs, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

    He will serve as the referee-inspector for the Romania – San Marino match to be held on March 31 within the framework of the qualifying stage of the U21 European Championship.

    The Group A match will take place at the Eugen Popescu stadium located in the city of Târgoviște.

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