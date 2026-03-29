Iranian speaker Ghalibaf says US planning 'secret' ground invasion
Other countries
- 29 March, 2026
- 13:40
Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iranian forces were ready for the arrival of US troops, Report informs.
In remarks carried by IRNA news agency, Ghalibaf rebuked Trump for expressing willingness to negotiate with Iran, while "secretly planning a ground attack".
"The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack," he was quoted as saying. "Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire."
US-Israeli strikes on Sunday hit a quay at an Iranian port city near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing five people, Iranian state media reported.
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