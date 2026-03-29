Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iranian speaker Ghalibaf says US planning 'secret' ground invasion

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 13:40
    Iranian speaker Ghalibaf says US planning 'secret' ground invasion

    Iranian Parliament's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that Iranian forces were ready for the arrival of US troops, Report informs.

    In remarks carried by IRNA news agency, Ghalibaf rebuked Trump for expressing willingness to negotiate with Iran, while "secretly planning a ground attack".

    "The enemy is openly sending a message of negotiation and secretly planning a ground attack," he was quoted as saying. "Our men are waiting for the arrival of American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire."

    US-Israeli strikes on Sunday hit a quay at an Iranian port city near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing five people, Iranian state media reported.

    Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Qalibaf: ABŞ gizli şəkildə İrana quru hücumu planlaşdırır
    Галибаф: США тайно планируют вторжение в Иран

    Latest News

    13:57

    Zelenskyy: Russia shows no signs of slowing war effort

    Other countries
    13:40

    Iranian speaker Ghalibaf says US planning 'secret' ground invasion

    Other countries
    13:13

    Qatari television network says Tehran office damaged in strike

    Region
    12:54
    Photo

    Pakistan hosts top Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian diplomats over war in Iran

    Other countries
    12:28

    Tofig Musayev comments on his first UFC win

    Individual sports
    12:07

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and brotherly nations

    Foreign policy
    11:53

    North Korea's Kim inspects solid-fuel engine, new tank

    Other countries
    11:29

    F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes second career win at Suzuka

    Formula 1
    11:08
    Photo
    Video

    216 evacuated, including 36 minors, to safety by Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry

    Incident
    All News Feed