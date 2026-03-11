Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    11 March, 2026
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $12.69, or 12.32%, to $90.34 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $87.94 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $12.77 or 12.88%, amounting to $86.33.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti 13 dollara yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела почти на $13

