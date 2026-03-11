Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrel
Energy
- 11 March, 2026
- 10:12
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $12.69, or 12.32%, to $90.34 per barrel, Report informs.
May futures for Brent crude were traded at $87.94 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $12.77 or 12.88%, amounting to $86.33.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
