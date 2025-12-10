Azeri Light crude drops to $65.32 per barrel
Energy
- 10 December, 2025
- 10:33
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.68, or 1.03%, to $65.32 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.82 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.67 or 1.04%, amounting to $63.4.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
