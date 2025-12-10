Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.32 per barrel

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 10:33
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.32 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.68, or 1.03%, to $65.32 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.82 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.67 or 1.04%, amounting to $63.4.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşmaqda davam edir
    Азербайджанская нефть продолжает дешеветь

