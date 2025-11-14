Azerbaijan, IAEA mull clean energy plans and deeper cooperation

Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have held discussions on clean energy strategies and strengthening their partnership, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told Report.

The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and IAEA representative Jonathan Herbach. Both sides agreed to continue consultations.

During the meeting, officials emphasized that the priority of a "clean environment and green growth country" is one of Azerbaijan's five National Priorities for socio-economic development over the next decade. In this context, expanding the use of clean energy technologies and promoting renewable energy sources remains a key focus.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is taking significant steps to expand renewable energy use and diversify energy supplies. The sides highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in energy planning, signed between the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA during COP29 in Baku. They reviewed the current state of cooperation, prospective areas of collaboration, and the development of the legal framework.

Representatives from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities under the Ministry of Emergency Situations also attended the meeting.