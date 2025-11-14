Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Azerbaijan, IAEA mull clean energy plans and deeper cooperation

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 17:23
    Azerbaijan, IAEA mull clean energy plans and deeper cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have held discussions on clean energy strategies and strengthening their partnership, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told Report.

    The talks took place during a meeting between Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and IAEA representative Jonathan Herbach. Both sides agreed to continue consultations.

    During the meeting, officials emphasized that the priority of a "clean environment and green growth country" is one of Azerbaijan's five National Priorities for socio-economic development over the next decade. In this context, expanding the use of clean energy technologies and promoting renewable energy sources remains a key focus.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan is taking significant steps to expand renewable energy use and diversify energy supplies. The sides highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in energy planning, signed between the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA during COP29 in Baku. They reviewed the current state of cooperation, prospective areas of collaboration, and the development of the legal framework.

    Representatives from the State Agency for Regulation of Nuclear and Radiological Activities under the Ministry of Emergency Situations also attended the meeting.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy Elnur Soltanov International Atomic Energy Agency clean energy strategies
    Azərbaycan və AEBA "təmiz enerji" sahəsində planları müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и МАГАТЭ обсудили планы в сфере чистой энергетики

    Latest News

    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ADB discuss next phase of urban transport network expansion

    Infrastructure
    18:31

    Police operation under way at Paris's Gare Montparnasse, station evacuated

    Other countries
    18:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    18:14

    Marijana Kovačević: EU seeks to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:11

    EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

    Region
    18:07

    Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    17:50

    Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    17:47
    Photo

    Preliminary agreement reached to establish Turkic Auditors Council

    Finance
    17:35

    Azerbaijan produces 403,800 tons of methanol in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed