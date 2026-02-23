Azerbaijan Energy Ministry signs deals for solar power plants in Nakhchivan
Energy
- 23 February, 2026
- 13:44
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has signed agreements on two 25 MW solar power plant projects in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.
The agreements were signed with CEI Nakhchivan LLC for the Shams 1 solar power plant and with Enerso LLC for the Garbi Ufug solar power plant project.
The documents include investment, power purchase and grid connection agreements.
"The total investment value of these projects exceeds 60 million manats ($35.3 million). They represent an important step taken through private investment toward developing Nakhchivan as a green energy zone," Shahbazov wrote on X.
