Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in January

Azerbaijan exported 1.037 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in January, marking an increase of nearly 30% compared with the same month in 2025, according to a report by Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

The January figure represents a 29.96% rise from 798.34 million cubic meters exported in January 2025. Azerbaijan was the third-largest gas supplier to Türkiye last month, accounting for 13.43% of the country"s imports.

In total, Türkiye imported 7.723 billion cubic meters of gas in January, up 18.94% year-on-year.

For context, Azerbaijan exported 11.92 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2025, a 3.8% increase over 2024 levels.