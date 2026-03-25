Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in January
Energy
- 25 March, 2026
- 10:27
Azerbaijan exported 1.037 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in January, marking an increase of nearly 30% compared with the same month in 2025, according to a report by Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
The January figure represents a 29.96% rise from 798.34 million cubic meters exported in January 2025. Azerbaijan was the third-largest gas supplier to Türkiye last month, accounting for 13.43% of the country"s imports.
In total, Türkiye imported 7.723 billion cubic meters of gas in January, up 18.94% year-on-year.
For context, Azerbaijan exported 11.92 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2025, a 3.8% increase over 2024 levels.
Latest News
10:39
Israeli Health Ministry: Over 5,000 injured in Iranian strikesOther countries
10:37
Iran conducts shuttle diplomacy with US to end fighting, media reports sayOther countries
10:27
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in JanuaryEnergy
10:16
Brent oil drops to $99.4Energy
10:08
Larry Fink: Oil prices at $150 could trigger global recessionEnergy
09:57
Russian wheat to be sent to Armenia via AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:46
Azeri Light crude dips slightly on global marketsEnergy
09:32
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline ships nearly 31M barrels in Jan-FebEnergy
09:31