Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in January

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 10:27
    Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% in January

    Azerbaijan exported 1.037 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in January, marking an increase of nearly 30% compared with the same month in 2025, according to a report by Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

    The January figure represents a 29.96% rise from 798.34 million cubic meters exported in January 2025. Azerbaijan was the third-largest gas supplier to Türkiye last month, accounting for 13.43% of the country"s imports.

    In total, Türkiye imported 7.723 billion cubic meters of gas in January, up 18.94% year-on-year.

    For context, Azerbaijan exported 11.92 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in 2025, a 3.8% increase over 2024 levels.

    Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) Azerbaijan's gas exports natural gas
    Azərbaycan Türkiyəyə qaz nəqlini 30 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    EPDK: Азербайджан в январе увеличил поставки газа в Турцию почти на 30%

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