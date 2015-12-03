​Ahmet Davutoglu: We aim to complete TANAP before 2018

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We aim to complete Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) before 2018".

Tthis was stated by Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is on his official visit to Baku, at a joint press conference with Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

"Such big projects as TANAP are carried out through friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The project is scheduled for 2018, but we aim to complete it earlier," - said the head of the Turkish government.

"We have already come to an agreement on commissioning the gas pipeline earlier than it was scheduled. We will work day and night. This project is carried out with mutual confidence. The TANAP project will affect Europe's internal balance. The most reliable energy supply route is from Turkey. Turkey's development means development of Azerbaijan "- Davutoglu said.