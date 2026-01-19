Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Strong geomagnetic storms expected on Earth

    Education and science
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 10:53
    Strong geomagnetic storms expected on Earth

    Strong geomagnetic storms are expected on Earth. On January 20, geomagnetic storms of a strong level, G3–G4, are forecast.

    Report informs, referring to the Nasiraddin Tusi Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, that the geomagnetic storms will be the result of a powerful X-class solar flare of maximum intensity, rated X1.95, which occurred on the Sun on January 18.

