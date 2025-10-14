Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Deputy Minister: 54% of student loan beneficiaries are women

    Education and science
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 14:07
    Deputy Minister: 54% of student loan beneficiaries are women

    Fifty-four percent of those benefiting from student loans in Azerbaijan are women, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev said, Report informs.

    Speaking during a panel discussion themed "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," held as part of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue, Isayev noted that students enrolled in paid education programs are able to cover their tuition fees through loans provided by the Education Student Loan Fund (TTKF):

    "Fifty-four percent of the students using these loans are women. This clearly shows that significant steps have been taken to create educational opportunities for our children - especially for girls."

    Azerbaijan student loan Idris Isayev Ministry of Science and Education Education Student Loan Fund
    Nazir müavini: Təhsil tələbə kreditlərindən istifadə edənlərin 54%-i qadındır
    Замминистра: Девушки составляют 54% получающих студенческие кредиты на образование

    Latest News

    15:10
    Photo

    Neptun rig departs for Caspian Sea following modification works

    Energy
    15:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaboration

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defense

    Military
    14:45

    Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filled

    Business
    14:38

    General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and Khojaly

    Infrastructure
    14:34

    Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reform

    Other countries
    14:29

    SOCAR may enter Dunga field development project in Kazakhstan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    14:22

    Work begins on second State Program for Karabakh's reconstruction

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed