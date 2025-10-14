Deputy Minister: 54% of student loan beneficiaries are women
Education and science
- 14 October, 2025
- 14:07
Fifty-four percent of those benefiting from student loans in Azerbaijan are women, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev said, Report informs.
Speaking during a panel discussion themed "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," held as part of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue, Isayev noted that students enrolled in paid education programs are able to cover their tuition fees through loans provided by the Education Student Loan Fund (TTKF):
"Fifty-four percent of the students using these loans are women. This clearly shows that significant steps have been taken to create educational opportunities for our children - especially for girls."
Latest News
15:10
Photo
Neptun rig departs for Caspian Sea following modification worksEnergy
15:04
Photo
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss judicial collaborationForeign policy
14:50
Elina Valtonen's visit to Azerbaijan postponed – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
14:46
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia preparing to sign memorandum on civil defenseMilitary
14:45
Simplified tax declarations in Azerbaijan can now be pre-filledBusiness
14:38
General plans developed for Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojavand and KhojalyInfrastructure
14:34
Tokayev: 40 articles of constitution should be amended for parliamentary reformOther countries
14:29
SOCAR may enter Dunga field development project in Kazakhstan - EXCLUSIVEEnergy
14:22