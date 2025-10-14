Deputy Minister: 54% of student loan beneficiaries are women

Fifty-four percent of those benefiting from student loans in Azerbaijan are women, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Idris Isayev said, Report informs.

Speaking during a panel discussion themed "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," held as part of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue, Isayev noted that students enrolled in paid education programs are able to cover their tuition fees through loans provided by the Education Student Loan Fund (TTKF):

"Fifty-four percent of the students using these loans are women. This clearly shows that significant steps have been taken to create educational opportunities for our children - especially for girls."