BP releases new digital English learning content for schoolchildren

BP today announced the successful completion of the second phase of a social investment initiative aimed at enhancing digital education in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The project has been carried out in collaboration with LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC, according to a press release by BP. While its primary focus is to support students and teachers preparing for Grade 9 and Grade 11 English graduation exams, it also provides high-quality, accessible digital content suitable for all students from Grades 5 through 11. Overall, the materials are designed for use across all secondary grades, with the aim of enhancing learning outcomes and increasing classroom engagement.

This new phase builds on the success of previous efforts and introduces a comprehensive pack of resources, including 350 educational videos totaling 60 hours of instruction; a question bank of 14,000 quiz items tailored to exam preparation; 70 test paper sets to simulate exam conditions; lesson presentations and worksheets to support teachers in classroom delivery; and a digital platform enabling teachers to assign homework and monitor student progress.

The initiative is designed to bridge gaps in accessible learning materials and empower both students and educators across Azerbaijan. It aims to onboard 500 teachers and engage 10,000 students nationwide.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's vice president for the Caspian region, said: "We are proud to continue supporting educational development in Azerbaijan through innovative digital resources and solutions. This project not only equips students with the tools they need to succeed in their English exams, but also strengthens the role of teachers by providing them with modern classroom resources. By investing in content for Azerbaijan"s schools, we hope to help enhance Azerbaijan"s educational capabilities and ensure that quality learning is within reach for every student."

The total cost of this second phase of the project is approximately 307,500 manats ($180,882), of which BP and its co-venturers contributed 200,000 manats ($117,647), and the remaining part was invested by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC.

The one-year project was implemented by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC, also known as Aspire Learning App.

All materials created as the outcome of this project are publicly available and designed to complement traditional instruction, offering flexible and inclusive learning opportunities for students regardless of their location or circumstances. The full content can be accessed via www.aspirelearning.app.