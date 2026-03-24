WEF postpones Saudi Arabia event amid regional instability
Economy
- 24 March, 2026
- 16:32
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its April meeting in Saudi Arabia, originally focused on global cooperation, growth, and energy.
Report informs via Middle East media that the decision came in light of escalating tensions in the region, including recent Iranian strikes on Saudi territory.
The meeting was scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22–23.
According to media reports, the postponement followed consultations with the kingdom's Ministry of Economy and Planning.
A new date for the event will be announced later.
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