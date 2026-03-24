Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    WEF postpones Saudi Arabia event amid regional instability

    Economy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 16:32
    WEF postpones Saudi Arabia event amid regional instability

    The World Economic Forum (WEF) has postponed its April meeting in Saudi Arabia, originally focused on global cooperation, growth, and energy.

    Report informs via Middle East media that the decision came in light of escalating tensions in the region, including recent Iranian strikes on Saudi territory.

    The meeting was scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22–23.

    According to media reports, the postponement followed consultations with the kingdom's Ministry of Economy and Planning.

    A new date for the event will be announced later.

    World Economic Forum (WEF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    WEF regional qeyri-sabitliyə görə Səudiyyə Ərəbistanındakı tədbirini təxirə salıb
    WEF отложил мероприятие в Саудовской Аравии из-за региональной нестабильности

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