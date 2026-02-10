Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Choksy: American businesses focus on South Caucasus, Central Asia

    Economy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:17
    Choksy: American businesses focus on South Caucasus, Central Asia

    The South Caucasus and Central Asia are attracting strong interest from American businesses, Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, stated during a meeting with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    "The US Chamber of Commerce is a large organization. We began active engagement in Azerbaijan only two years ago, yet we have already witnessed how successfully the country hosted COP29. Last year, we met with President Ilham Aliyev, who encouraged us to bring American business to Azerbaijan more actively," he said.

    He emphasized that the US Chamber of Commerce is the country"s largest business association, operating worldwide. The South Caucasus and Central Asia, he said, are an emerging region of global importance for US companies.

    According to him, the delegation held productive meetings in Baku the previous day. "We were received by the President of Azerbaijan, who shared his vision for the country"s development. We then met with the ministers of economy, energy, digital development, and transport. We also engaged with the private sector, including representatives from the technology and financial industries," he said.

