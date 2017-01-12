Weather will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on January 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, Occasional rain is expected.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources south wind will be followed by mild north-west wind. It will intensify in the evening.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +8+11 C in the daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +8+10 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions.It will be rainy in some northern and eastern regions. Foggy weather and rain is expected in northern and eastern regions. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.