Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on August 5 announced

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 5, in the capital and on the peninsula north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-25 C, 32-37 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 35-37 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some northern and western regions, in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 60-70 C at night, 45-55 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah will be 23-24 C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 24-25 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 26-27 C.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak wind in Absheron peninsula on August 5-7, stagnant weather conditions, temperature discomfort will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. At noon, ecologists don’t recommend to be under the scorching sun for a long time.