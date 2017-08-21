Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 22. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind during the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 34-36 in the daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night and 31-36 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg, below norm. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 35-45% in the afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-8 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, however, stable air conditions expected in Absheron peninsula till August 24 is a positive factor, stagnant and relative humidity in some hours may cause anxiety in meteorological people.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 34-39 in the daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 24-29 in the daytime.