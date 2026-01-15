Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Second cold wave expected in Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 16:22
    Second cold wave expected in Azerbaijan

    A second wave of cold weather will sweep across Azerbaijan from January 17, following a brief pause in adverse weather, the National Hydrometeorology Service warns, according to Report.

    Rain and wet snow are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with snowfall in mountainous and foothill areas. Temperatures will drop 5–8°C compared with recent days, reaching –5 to –10°C in the mountains and –15 to –20°C in high-altitude zones.

    Authorities caution of icy roads, particularly in the mountains and foothills.

