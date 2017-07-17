Ecologists announced tomorrow's weather forecast in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 18, the weather will be sunny. North-east wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 32-37 C in afternoon, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 34-36 C in afternoon.

The temperature of sea water in Absheron beaches will be 23-24 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 55-65% at night and 35-45% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weather conditions are particularly not favorable for weather sensitive people.

On July 18, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions; east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 34-39 C in daytime, in mountains 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime.