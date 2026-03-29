Ukraine says no plans to redirect US weapons, new country to join PURL

American partners are not planning to redirect weapons intended for Ukraine under the PURL program, which another country will join in the near future, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said in an interview with Ukrinform following the G7 foreign ministers' summit in France on March 26–27, Report informs.

"At the level of Secretary of State Rubio, it was confirmed that no funds or equipment allocated to Ukraine under this program have been redirected elsewhere. Nor are there any such plans at present," Sybiha emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine received confirmation that another country would join the PURL program: "Another tangible outcome is confirmation from yet another country-again, not yet publicly named-that it will join the agreement on establishing the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression."

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the US Department of Defense might redirect weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, as the war in Iran is depleting stockpiles of some of the most critical munitions of the American military.