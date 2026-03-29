Azerbaijani People's Artist, an outstanding theater and film actor Rasim Balayev has passed away, Report informs.

He was born on August 8, 1948, in the Aghsu district.

According to reports, People's Artist Rasim Balayev died at the Memorial hospital in Istanbul, Türkiye, where he was receiving treatment.

His lifelong devotion to cinema has served as a living academy for generations of actors. Rasim Balayev has become a beloved cultural icon for his legendary performances in Nasimi, Babek, and Dede Korkut films.