    Duration of unstable weather terms in Azerbaijan announced

    Forecasts Bureau: The temperature will gradually rise

    Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The duration of unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan was announced.

    The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that starting from May 12 afternoon the wind will gradually weaken: “Unstable weather conditions will continue till the morning on May 13".

    G. Mammadova said that the temperature will drop by 5-8 C today and tomorrow in the daytime: "Then temperature will gradually rise."

