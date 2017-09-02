33 degrees of heat predicted in Baku and 37 in regions tomorrow

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 3. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 23-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 31-33 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some mountainous and foothills areas, lightning and rain are expected at night and in the morning.West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in daytime, 14-19 on mountains at night, 24-29 in daytime.