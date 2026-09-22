Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    State entities in Baku Government House to switch to remote work during F1

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 17:47
    State entities in Baku Government House to switch to remote work during F1

    Government structures located in the Government House in Baku will switch to remote work mode from September 23 due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

    The remote work mode will last until September 28.

    The Formula 1 track passes near the Government House.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.

    Formula 1 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Hökumət Evində yerləşən dövlət qurumları distant iş rejiminə keçir
    Госструктуры в Доме правительства переходят на удаленную работу

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