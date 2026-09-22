State entities in Baku Government House to switch to remote work during F1
Domestic policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 17:47
Government structures located in the Government House in Baku will switch to remote work mode from September 23 due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.
The remote work mode will last until September 28.
The Formula 1 track passes near the Government House.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.
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