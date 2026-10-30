ANAMA, Slovak Armed Forces discuss prospects for future co-op

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The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Slovak Armed Forces have discussed future areas of cooperation, ANAMA told Report.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of ANAMA's Board, and a delegation led by General Miroslav Lorinc, Chief of the General Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The delegation was briefed on ANAMA's history and activities, the scale of the mine threat in Azerbaijan, the consequences of landmine contamination, and the progress of humanitarian demining operations in the liberated territories.

It was noted that clearing the liberated areas of mines and unexploded ordnance is essential for ensuring public safety, implementing infrastructure projects, restoring economic activity, and supporting the sustainable implementation of the Great Return program.

The sides also exchanged views on future cooperation opportunities, Slovakia's potential support for humanitarian demining efforts in Azerbaijan, training programs, experience and knowledge sharing, and other issues of mutual interest.