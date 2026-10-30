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    European exchange gas prices rise 3%

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 11:20
    European exchange gas prices rise 3%

    Exchange gas prices in Europe rose by 3% during the last trading session of the month, exceeding the level of $1,160 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs citing data from the London ICE exchange.

    December (front-month) futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest distribution center, located in the Netherlands) opened trading at $1,141.9 (+1.2%). Later, the figure reached $1,163.7 (+3.1%).

    The quotation dynamics are based on the settlement price of the previous trading day - $1,128.8 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    Gas prices
    Цены на газ в Европе выросли на 3%
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