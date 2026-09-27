Social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev share post regarding September 27 – Remembrance Day
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 08:47
A post regarding September 27 – Remembrance Day has been shared on the official social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
September 26, 2026
İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar paylaşım edilib
В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях размещена публикация в связи с Днем памяти
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