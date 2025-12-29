President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku White City

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    29 December, 2025
    On December 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva visited Baku White City.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state, the First Lady, and their daughters familiarized themselves with the Karabakh Horses sculpture complex and the ongoing works in the Babek Quarter, planted the first oak trees in Palid Meydani Park, and participated in the opening of Zaman Square and its pedestrian bridge.

