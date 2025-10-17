President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day
Domestic policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 08:44
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli."
Latest News
10:18
Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025Energy
10:11
Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from ExxonOther countries
10:02
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinnerOther countries
09:58
EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027Other countries
09:50
Brussels eyes €25B more in Russian state assets across EUOther countries
09:37
Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74Show business
09:32
Mongolian prime minister resigns after four monthsOther countries
09:27
New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-complianceOther countries
09:21