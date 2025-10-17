Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day

    Domestic policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:44
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Füzuli şəhərinin azad olunması ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией в связи с освобождением города Физули

