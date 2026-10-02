President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that every patriotic Azerbaijani takes pride in their state

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"I am confident that all of us-every patriotic Azerbaijani and citizen of Azerbaijan-take pride in our state," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

"We have achieved an unprecedented Victory on a global scale. And, I repeat, we did it single-handedly," the head of state added.