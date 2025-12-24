President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of second residential complex in Aghdam, meets with residents
Domestic policy
- 24 December, 2025
- 12:55
On December 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the second residential complex in the city of Aghdam and met with residents relocating there, Report informs via AZERTAC.
