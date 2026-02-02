Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Over 1,738 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands in Jan.

    Domestic policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 13:16
    Over 1,738 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands in Jan.

    The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued monthly information about humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories, Report informs.

    Thus, 37 anti-tank mines, 337 anti-personnel mines, and 1,364 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in January 2026.

    Also, 1,738.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

    ANAMA demining liberated territories
    Ötən ay 1738 hektar ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    В прошлом месяце от мин очищено более 1738 гектаров территории

    Latest News

    15:31

    US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel

    Other countries
    15:25

    Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:09

    Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA says

    Region
    15:03

    OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    14:48

    Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to Moscow

    Region
    14:30

    LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight season

    Team sports
    14:18

    CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 years

    Finance
    14:02

    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with Jordan

    Milli Majlis
    13:52

    China executes 4 leading members of northern Myanmar-based criminal gangs

    Other countries
    All News Feed