Over 1,738 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands in Jan.
Domestic policy
- 02 February, 2026
- 13:16
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued monthly information about humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories, Report informs.
Thus, 37 anti-tank mines, 337 anti-personnel mines, and 1,364 pieces of unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized in January 2026.
Also, 1,738.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
Latest News
15:31
US envoy Witkoff to visit IsraelOther countries
15:25
Media: Introduction of ASAN service model in Colombia to deepen cooperation with AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:09
Tehran weighs resuming indirect talks with US, MFA saysRegion
15:03
OSCE Sec.-Gen., vice president of Switzerland arrive in KyivOther countries
14:48
Peskov: If Zelenskyy wants to negotiate with Putin, he can come to MoscowRegion
14:30
LeBron James named All-Star for 22nd straight seasonTeam sports
14:18
CBA: Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew by 30% in 2 yearsFinance
14:02
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement on customs co-op with JordanMilli Majlis
13:52