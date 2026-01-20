Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:35
    Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has shared a post on his official X page on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

    "January 20 remains a symbol of the courage and resilience demonstrated by our people in their struggle for freedom. On this National Mourning Day, we respectfully honor the memory of our martyrs," reads the post.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov 20 Yanvar faciəsinin ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Микаил Джаббаров поделился публикацией в связи с годовщиной трагедии 20 Января

