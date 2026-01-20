Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedy
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:35
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has shared a post on his official X page on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.
"January 20 remains a symbol of the courage and resilience demonstrated by our people in their struggle for freedom. On this National Mourning Day, we respectfully honor the memory of our martyrs," reads the post.
January 20 remains a symbol of the courage and resilience demonstrated by our people in their struggle for freedom. On this National Mourning Day, we respectfully honor the memory of our martyrs.#January20 #MourningDay pic.twitter.com/qAeubRlPJH— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) January 20, 2026
