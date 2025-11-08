Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 14:04
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page from the Victory Monument and the Victory Museum.
Report presents the post:
