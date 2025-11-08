Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 14:04
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, shared a post on her official Instagram page from the Victory Monument and the Victory Museum.

    Report presents the post:

    Azerbaijan Victory Day Victory Museum Victory Monument Path to Victory Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice-President
    Mehriban Əliyeva Zəfər abidəsi və Zəfər muzeyindən paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась кадрами из музея Победы

    Latest News

    14:25

    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTK

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    Domestic policy
    13:53

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan never intended to put up with occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed