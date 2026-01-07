First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Christmas
Domestic policy
- 07 January, 2026
- 08:11
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a message on her official social media accounts on the occasion of Christmas, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads:
"I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world!"
Latest News
08:39
Ukraine, UK, France sign declaration on multinational force deploymentOther countries
08:31
New UN resident coordinator appointed in AzerbaijanForeign policy
08:18
Venezuela to transfer up to 50 million barrels of oil to US for sale — TrumpOther countries
08:11
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on ChristmasDomestic policy
20:57
Brazil's Bolsonaro taken to hospital for tests after fall, head injuryOther countries
20:46
Canada's PM Carney meets with Secretary General of NATO Mark RutteOther countries
20:24
400 units of IRGC, Iranian Army on full alertRegion
20:01
Trump celebrates mission to capture Maduro in speech to GOP lawmakersOther countries
19:50