    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Christmas

    Domestic policy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 08:11
    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a message on her official social media accounts on the occasion of Christmas, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads:

    "I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world!"

    Mehriban Əliyeva Milad bayramı ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией по случаю Рождества

