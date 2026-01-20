Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azerbaijani FM commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:11
    Azerbaijani FM commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

    "36 years have passed since the tragedy of 20 January, which left an indelible mark on the history of the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for independence, sovereignty and national freedom.

    20 January - National Mourning Day is a bright manifestation of the will to freedom, national dignity and determination of our nation.

    I commemorate with deep respect and reverence the dear memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan.

    The memory of our martyrs will always live in our hearts.

    Long live Azerbaijan!" the minister posted on X.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Black January victims
    Ceyhun Bayramov 20 Yanvar şəhidlərini anıb
    Джейхун Байрамов почтил память шехидов 20 Января

    Latest News

    09:56

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:54

    Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrel

    Energy
    09:52

    Gold prices reach new ATH

    Finance
    09:42

    Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    09:41

    Oil prices rise amid Trump's threats to raise tariffs

    Energy
    09:35

    Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    09:31
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in Davos

    Foreign policy
    09:30
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Davos

    Foreign policy
    09:21

    Azerbaijani people honoring memory of January 20 martyrs

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed