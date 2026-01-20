Azerbaijani FM commemorates martyrs of January 20 tragedy
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:11
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commemorated the victims of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.
"36 years have passed since the tragedy of 20 January, which left an indelible mark on the history of the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for independence, sovereignty and national freedom.
20 January - National Mourning Day is a bright manifestation of the will to freedom, national dignity and determination of our nation.
I commemorate with deep respect and reverence the dear memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan.
The memory of our martyrs will always live in our hearts.
Long live Azerbaijan!" the minister posted on X.
